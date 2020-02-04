DavNor town creates task force vs. ASF

The municipality of Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte has created a task force to protect the town's swine population from being infected with the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Mayor Ernesto Evangelista said in a statement on Tuesday that he issued Executive Order No. 3 creating the Task Force ASF Prevention and Control following the confirmed case of ASF in Don Marcelino town, Davao Occidental.

Evangelista said that the EO aims to establish an inter-agency collaboration and protect the local hog industry and the constituents of the municipality.

There's a sense of urgency to this problem. That's why we need to adopt measures to prevent great economic loss and protect the swine industry he said.

Municipal Agriculturist Elmer Degorio, chairman of the Task Force ASF Prevention and Control, said they will conduct a massive information and awareness campaign on ASF, investigations, and implement quarantine measures when needed.

The task force is composed of various municipal departments, ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES's 89th Infantry Battalion, Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Education (DepEd), local hog raisers, and other stakeholders.

Bautista's directive prohibits the use of catering food waste, leftovers from households, restaurants as swine feeds.

Although health officials said that there is no threat to human health, the disease is feared to cause disastrous economic impact on the swine industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency