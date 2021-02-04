DavNor to bare secrets to successful sports hosting

The story of Davao Del Norte has been an underrated case of how sports event hosting should be done.

On Thursday (Feb.4), the secret to the province’s success will be revealed in the next installment of the online National Sports Summit series.

Davao Del Norte Sports and Youth Development head Giovanni Gulanes will give a talk at 1 p.m. entitled “Sports in Local Governments (A Model System)”.

Gulanes will share to the attendees how “DavNor” was able to effectively host the likes of the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy as well as how the province put up a successful sports program.

“We are excited to showcase DavNor as a model. Hopefully, it could inspire other leaders and coordinators from different LGU’s (local government units) to pursue their own sports development programs” Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said.

Gulanes’ webinar is the second of four events for this year’s National Sports Summit, which got major support from no less than President Rodrigo Duterte, the Senate through youth and sports committee chairman Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, the House of Representatives through its own committee chief, Rep. John Marvin Nieto, and the Department of Health through Secretary Leonor Briones.

“We are very grateful for the strong support the sports sector has been receiving from the president and members of both houses,” Ramirez said.