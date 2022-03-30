﻿DavNor political bigwigs merge for UniTeam

The province’s biggest political names have merged to support presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte’s as the UniTeam kicked off its Davao region campaign here on Wednesday.

The prominent clans of the Del Rosarios, Floirendos, Dujalis, Uys, and Aalas were among BBM-Sara’s staunch allies who were present in the provincial rally held in Carmen town.

They were also joined by Mayor Virginia Perandos of the host town.

Oyo Uy, from the well-known Uy family of the business and enterprise sector, said they do not have any other candidate for the country’s two highest posts but only the BBM-Sara tandem.

“Diri sa Davao del Norte, 101 percent ang among support sa BBM-Sara tandem. Walang ibang makapapagpatuloy ng mga nasimulan ni President Duterte kundi sila lang (Here in Davao del Norte, our support for BBM-Sara tandem is 101 percent. Only them can continue what President Rodrigo Duterte has started),” Uy said.

Uy is vying for vice gubernatorial post in tandem with another accomplished politician — Board Member Roy Catalan of Panabo City.

If given a chance, Uy said his administration would focus on empowering the agriculture sector which is heavily affected by the pandemic and strengthening the health services in the province.

The province is greatly known for its billion-peso banana industry and other premium commodity crops.

Incumbent Second District Representative Alan “Aldu” Dujali said his constituents will deliver an all-out support to the UniTeam tandem.

“Walang iwanan hanggang matapos ang laban (No one will be left until the end of the fight),” Dujali said.

Former Governor Anthony del Rosario, whose family’s leadership in the province had introduced an era of massive development, said a BBM-Sara administration could pave the way in continuing the no-nonsense leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Del Rosario and wife Aina are campaigning for the multi-sectoral Angat Pinoy party-list.

Del Rosario said he agrees with the UniTeam’s policy directions like job generation for Filipinos who were left jobless due to massive economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nakita naman natin na malaki ang negative impact sa ekonomiya. That’s why importante talaga na (We have seen the negative impact to the economy. That’s why it is important that) the first thing we do is to generate jobs,” del Rosario said.

“Before we can generate jobs we also need to provide the needed support for small business dahil (because) 99 percent of our businesses belong to the small, medium enterprise so if we are able to provide assistance to our small businesses then surely they will be able to generate more jobs,” he added.

The former local chief executive also stressed that as the country moves forward from the challenges, it should also strengthen the peace and order situation.

“To be able to have a good economic climate kailangan (there must be) may peace and order that is why anti-criminality is really a big factor if we really want our country to prosper. Tama talaga ang direction ni BBM-Sara (BBM, Sara are the right direction),” he continued.

UniTeam is also scheduled to visit next the provinces of Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur.

