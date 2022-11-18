Davao welcomes 4 new sister city ties for dev’t

The city government welcomed another four sister cities after the International Relations Board (IRB) here approved ties with them to advance trading relations, economic growth, and other bilateral exchanges.

In a public post Thursday, April Marie Dayap, the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) officer-in-charge, enumerated the cities as those of Mati in Davao Oriental; Sennan in Osaka, Japan; Herzliya in Israel; and Pohang City in the Republic of Korea.

“They have initiated proposals to partner with Davao City in several areas of cooperation,” Dayap said. For one, Dayap cited that adjacent Mati City looks forward to ecotourism and heritage preservation, including cultural exchange.

“Its proximity to Davao is its advantage, both (Davao and Mati) cities are known for resorts, marine conservation efforts, and a long-standing relationship in the areas of agro-industrial trade and agriculture,” she said.

Dayap also noted that Sennan City in Osaka is Davao’s second sister city from Japan.

“After Kitakyushu, hopefully, it (Sennan) will usher more people exchange in the field of education and student exchange programs, job provision, as well as research and development,” she said.

Dayap also said Herzliya City, described as the largest and most innovative marina in the Middle East, will propel agri-economy and trade relations with Davao via its thriving industrial zone and high-tech companies, including tourism.

Meanwhile, Pohang City, being the center of the Korean steel industry, is known for its various linkages in the academe.

Dayap said the sisterhood has the potential to power Davao’s future start-up/business incubation efforts particularly in research, science, and technology.

The IRB, composed of different government offices and private organizations in the city, is tasked to deliberate and act on sister-city proposals.

Closely coordinating and working with the IRB is the DCIPC, which serves as the secretariat.

Source: Philippines News Agency