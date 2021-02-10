Davao village leaders launch ‘Run, Sara, Run’ drive

Village leaders here launched Tuesday a campaign to call for Mayor Sara Z. Duterte’s entry into the 2022 presidential elections.

Dubbed “Run Sara Para sa Bayan 2022,” the campaign is similar to the 2016 grassroots movement that sought to draft President Rodrigo Duterte to run for the country’s highest office, said Barangay 23-C chairman Alimoden Usman, the campaign convenor.

“President Duterte initially refused to run for the presidency but our efforts convinced him to do so. We will show our good mayor the support she needed. We will tap our friends and relatives in the country for them to support our call,” he said.

Usman said the campaign will later branch out in Mindanao and the rest of the country until the presidential daughter heeds their call.

He said the campaign’s organizers believe that Mayor Sara is the best person for the programs and reforms started by the President, particularly in the aspects of peace and order and the war on drugs.

“We will explain to our fellow Filipinos that it should be continued by Mayor Inday. If it’s not her, there is a tendency that these campaigns will not prosper and drugs will once again proliferate in the country,” he said.

While the younger Duterte remains undecided on the possibility of entering next year’s presidential derby, Usman said this could change if she sees the overwhelming public support behind her.

Meanwhile, Usman made it clear that his group will not solicit money from fellow supporters or any group in support of their advocacy.

The campaign to draft Mayor Sara for president, he said, will be funded from their own pockets.

Earlier, Mayor Sara warned the public of individuals asking or soliciting money as “campaign funds” for her potential candidacy in the 2022 presidential elections.

Duterte made it clear that she did not permit anyone to raise funds for any reason and that the public is advised not to believe or contribute any amount to these unscrupulous individuals.

Usman said another citywide caravan will be held on February 14 to gather support among Dabawenyos for the “Run Sara Para Sa Bayan 2022,” campaign.