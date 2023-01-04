Davao vax cluster out, Covid jabs now done in health centers

DAVAO CITY: This city’s vaccination cluster, tasked with the vaccination drives in public areas, has been dissolved, and the inoculation against the Covid-19 virus will now be solely available in the district’s health centers.

Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, the head of the Davao City Covid-19 Vaccination Program, said mobile vaccinations and vaccination hubs in malls had ceased operations, transferring the immunization campaign to the city’s 18 district health centers.

“Though the city’s vaccination cluster is now dissolved, this does not mean the vaccination campaign will cease, especially since the vaccine has effectively reinforced the population’s immune system against the virus,” Villafuerte said in a radio interview.

Vaccination, she said, will now be available every Friday in all district health centers.

“Since Davao City has already reached a 100 percent vaccination rate and has only a little work left to do in terms of administering booster shots to the pediatric demographic, dissolving the vaccination cluster is only pragmatic,” she said.

The district health centers will simply add on the Covid-19 vaccine to their list of health programs, Villafuerte said, urging residents to avail of the vaccine in the districts as well as other health services and programs offered there, including pneumonia and flu vaccination.

Vax certificates are still being issued at the Santa Ana health center as the document still serves as a travel requirement

Source: Philippines News Agency