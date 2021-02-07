Davao to upgrade contact tracing system

The local government is set to upgrade its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) contact tracing system through the Safe Davao Quick Response (DQR) code.

In a radio interview Wednesday, Davao City Human Resource Management chief Lemuel Ortonio said their development team is looking at adding features to the DQR system that would make it easier to track the exposure history of potential Covid-19 patients.

“We will be implementing additional features that would be used in checkpoints (to let us know) if an individual or a person is allowed to go outside; meaning, if he or she is Covid-19 positive or under home quarantine. We are also fixing our system…to include in the text message (Safe Davao QR push notification) the date, time, and place for us to be informed as to when and where we were exposed,” Ortonio said.

“The use of our DQR will be mandatory. Meaning, if we enter into establishments that are enclosed, we should undergo scanning using our respective DQR. It’s either we use our own or scan the DQR of the establishment. If we enter a specific store inside the mall, that is the time they will require us to scan our DQR,” he said.

He warned establishments that are not complying with the mandate, warning that the local government would push for more penalties if it needs to.

“We have set penalties for non-compliant establishments that are now pending approval in the City Council, and we are still waiting for its approval,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ortonio said the Task Force Davao (TFD) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) have temporarily suspended the scanning of DQR codes in all entry points and checkpoints in the city following the DQR system upgrade.

“We are adding special features in the DQR that is specific to the scanning process in checkpoints to help the personnel manning the DQR,” he added.