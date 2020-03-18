Davao to enforce region-wide quarantine Thursday

A community quarantine will be imposed across the Davao region beginning 00:00 hours Thursday, the City Information Office (CIO) said.

This came after the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) and Regional Development Council (RDC) created the Davao Region Covid-19 Task Force to implement a unified region-wide initiative to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The CIO said during the RPOC meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte was elected as head of the Regional Covid Task Force, with Department of Health 11 (Davao region) Director Annabelle Yumang as vice-chair. Provincial and local officials, as well as police and military officials, attended the meeting.

In a radio interview, Mayor Sara said that during the 14-day region-wide quarantine, all residents of Davao are advised to stay in their respective homes, maintain social distancing, and practice frequent hand washing with soap and water.

“All entries in Davao region will be closed and then in the next 14 days, we will look for people with symptoms of the disease,” she said.

The task force also approved Mayor Sara’s proposal for the suspension of all land, sea, and air travel for 14 days until a unified health system among local government units in the region is put in place.

Under the regional quarantine, she said residents would only be allowed to go out to work, buy food or medicine, go to the hospital, or take out the garbage.

The local governments are also advised to create an economic impact plan for the private sector.

The task force further advised the public to use online services in procuring services and goods or in conducting bank transactions.

Mayor Sara said public transportation and supply deliveries are still allowed but only within the Davao region.

Source: Philippines News Agency