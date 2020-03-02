Davao Sur DPWH chief, driver hurt in ambush

Gunmen injured an official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Davao del Sur and his driver in ambush here Monday morning.

Police said Engr. Nicomedes Parilla Jr., the province's DPWH district engineer, and his driver Jerry Calisa were heading for the DPWH office on Lapu-Lapu Street here when they were waylaid by two gunmen, who overtook their vehicle and fired several shots at the passenger side.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City OIC-police chief, said Parilla and Calisa sustained slight injuries and could be discharged from the hospital "anytime."

Tababa said Parilla sustained superficial wounds on stomach, knee, and shoulder.

Parilla had not received any threat prior to the incident but police investigators are looking into other possible angles, Tababa said.

In an interview, Calisa, who sustained a minor wound on his left shoulder, said the gunmen appeared just as they were about to reach the gate of the DPWH office.

Although wounded, Calisa said Parilla ordered him to proceed to the DPWH compound after seeing that the attackers were still trailing them.

He said the gunmen fled using an access road just beside the perimeter fence of the DPWH office.

Responding policemen from Digos City police office recovered bullet slugs inside Parilla's vehicle.

Tababa said the police immediately conducted a pursuit operation against the gunmen.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY