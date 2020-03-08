Davao Sur capitol employees, visitors required to wear masks

Employees of the provincial capitol in Davao del Sur and those who will be doing transactions in all its offices will have to wear masks or they’ll be denied entry to its premises starting Monday (March 9).

Governor Douglas Cagas said the “No Mask, No Entry” policy is “for everybody’s compliance.”

Cagas has issued the directive addressed to all department heads and rank and file employees in the province as part of the local government’s preventive measures to protect its constituents right after the head of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), a government-run hospital in Davao City, has confirmed over the weekend of having two patients under their care detected to possess symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Although SPMC Hospital chief, Dr. Leopoldo Vega refused to divulge additional details regarding the status of the said patients, he assured the public that they were placed inside the isolation room of the hospital as he emphasized that those patients are not yet confirmed carriers of the Covid-19.

He said the results of the tests conducted have yet to be released from the certified laboratory which has the authority to determine if they are indeed positive of the virus.

The governor did not say whether he will also issue a memorandum of the same content to all local government units in Davao del Sur following his directive to all capitol employees.

In Davao City, Mayor Sara Duterte has cancelled scores of activities in relation to the celebration of the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw to prevent any possible contact with persons or individuals that could have sneaked unnoticed into the city.

Many local government units in Davao Region have cancelled their periodic festivities due to the fear of being infected with the Covid-19 disease that has become a threat to everybody all over the world.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the entire country under a state of public health emergency in relation to the Covid-19 threat following information that two Filipinos were found to be positive of the disease thereby adding it to the previous three cases in the records from the Department of Health (DOH).

Source: Philippines News Agency