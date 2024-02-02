Davao solons: ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ aid to flood victims fast, inclusive

MANILA: Lawmakers from the Davao region on Friday thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez for continuously sending aid to victims of extreme flooding in Davao Oriental, the most recent of which are the endorsement of PHP150 million in cash aid and 51,000 food packs for Davao region. In separate statements, Davao Oriental Reps. Nelson Dayanghirang and Cheeno Almario, Davao del Norte Rep. Aldu Dujali, Davao de Oro Rep. Maricar Zamora, and PBA Party-list Rep. Migs Nograles, as well as Davao del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to President Marcos and Romualdez for sending aid to their respective constituents. They said the aid to Davao flood victims contextualizes the "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign of the Marcos administration, which focuses on an all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation for citizens, and brings the government closer to the people. All the lawmakers' districts were endorsed for PHP20 million cash assistance eac h and PHP10 million for Vice Governor Uy's office under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). They also received food packs for distribution from the offices of the Speaker, and Tingog Reps. Yedda K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre. 'We are very grateful for the aid and food packs sent through the tireless efforts of our President and Speaker Romualdez. These will provide our constituents lifelines, especially those affected by the floods in Davao Oriental. This big gesture echoes loudly in our hearts," Zamora said. Dayanghirang said the financial aid and the food packs are much-needed relief for his constituents who continue to suffer from the effects of the flooding. 'Ito ang tunay na 'Bagong Pilipinas': mabilis na aksyon, tunay na serbisyo (This is the real New Philippines: immediate action, genuine service),' he said. Almario, on the other hand, said his constituents will be grateful for the influx of support coming from the na tional government, as facilitated by Romualdez. 'Damang-dama namin na andito ang ating pamahalaan at laging handang tumulong sa mga mamamayan. Ito ang tunay na diwa ng 'Bagong Pilipinas' (We really feel that the presence of the government, and always ready to help the people. This is the real essence of the New Philippines),' Almario added. Dujali, Zamora and Nograles were also all praises for President Marcos and Romualdez, who requested an additional 30,000 food packs from DSWD for affected areas. "These are the actions that matter, not the political noise. Your quick response with cash aid and food is a true understanding of the needs of the people,' Zamora said. Vice Gov. Uy also expressed his appreciation for the support that the administration of President Marcos has extended his office. Source: Philippines News Agency