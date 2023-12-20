Davao solon cited as outstanding public servant

DAVAO CITY: Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte vowed on Wednesday to prioritize community service and ensure human security after the awards he recently received recognizing him as an outstanding public servant. 'The recognition of my office's work is not our end goal; it is the improvement of the lives of the Filipinos we serve,' Duterte said in a statement. On Monday, the Manila Elite Business and Leadership Awards cited the solon as an awardee for the 'Leadership Achiever as Public Servant.' Last month, he was also recognized as 'Honorary Congressman of the Year' in Manila's Nation Builders and Mosliv Awards ceremony. Duterte said his principles come from his upbringing in a secure family and his belief that having a blessed life must be spent well serving others. He thanked the award-giving body and regarded his award as a shared success for Davawenyos and the Filipino people. The Elite Business and Leadership Awards honors and acknowledges the distinctive, dedicated, and genuine leadership of accomplished leaders globally, providing them with a professional boost to strengthen their influence. Meanwhile, the award for Honorary Congressman of the Year was given to the lawmaker for crafting several legislative measures that contributed significantly to the country's sustainable development. Source: Philippines News Agency