Davao retains motorcycle barrier policy

While motorcycle barriers are no longer required for areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said the city will continue to use the protective device as part of the containment measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The latest guidelines released by the National Task Force for Covid-19 no longer require motorcycle barriers for people living in the same household within areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ.

However, the national IATF said local chief executives of areas under MGCQ have the discretion to implement the GCQ guidelines based on their respective situations.

“The guidelines of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) applies to MECQ and GCQ areas only. In our E.O. 47-A, it doesn’t matter what your relationship is, what is important is the barrier,” Mayor Sara said in a radio interview on Thursday.

She reiterated that the use of the barrier remains necessary as it is a preventive device that according to health professionals are essential for back riders.

“The barriers will further protect us from Covid-19 so it will remain as a requirement for riders in Davao City,” Duterte said.

Source : Philippines News Agency