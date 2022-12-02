Davao residents told to get vaxxed amid Omicron presence

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Covid-19 Task Force urged the Dabawenyos on Friday to get their two-dose primary series and booster shots amid the presence of new and highly-infectious Omicron subvariant in the country.

In a radio interview, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force, said the detection of the BQ.1, a subvariant of Omicron has posed a threat, especially to those who are not yet vaccinated.

“Of all the Covid-19 variants, the Omicron subvariants are more transmissible and can infect more people, which is why we are putting weight on the vaccination,” she added.

Schlosser cited that the Omicron is already more infectious than other variants, and its subvariants are even more infectious.

“Those who live with high-risk individuals at home should all the more get themselves vaccinated and boosted,” she added.

Schlosser said one’s behavior and risk assessment when attending social activities or going to crowded places are vital, considering that social distancing has already been lifted, and face mask is voluntary indoors and outdoors, except in medical and health facilities.

From Nov. 20 to 26, at least 155 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths were recorded in this city. Three of the casualties were vaccinated but did not receive any boosters while the other four were unvaccinated.

“We are all vulnerable to death from Covid-19 if we are not protected. There are more seniors, immunocompromised, and persons with comorbidities if we don’t have protection,” Schlosser added.

Source: Philippines News Agency