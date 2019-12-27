Davao resident nabbed in Maguindanao for shabu possession

Police authorities in Pagalungan, Maguindanao arrested a 43-year-old man for alleged possession of PHP300,000 worth of shabu while onboard a public transport vehicle on Tuesday.

Quoting a report from THE Pagalungan municipal police station, Mayor Datu Salik Mamasabulod identified the suspect as JC Mendoza Castillo, a resident of Mintal, Davao City.

Police found Castillo to be uneasy during plain view inspection at a checkpoint on all vehicles traversing Pagalungan town, the mayor said.

Castillo was seated in the front seat of a Toyota Hi-Ace passenger van traveling from Cotabato City to Davao City during the inspection.

At first he refused to open his sling bag but eventually conceded and police found several sachets of suspected shabu weighing some about 25 grams inside the bag, Mamasabulod said.

Capt. Kris Alob Solivio, chief of the 1st police provincial mobile force company, led the team of police officers manning the checkpoint in Barangay Galakit, Pagalungan.

Castillo is currently detained at Pagalungan police lock-up cell while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against him.

Source: Philippines News Agency