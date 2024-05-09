DAVAO CITY: Davao Region's year-on-year headline inflation increased to 5.1 percent in April this year from 4.8 percent in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority in Davao Region (PSA-11) said Thursday. PSA-11 noted that in April 2023, the region's inflation was higher at 7.5 percent. The commodity group of food and non-alcoholic beverages was the major contributor to the region's overall inflation in April, which was 9.1 percent, up from 8.5 percent the previous month. 'The commodity groups of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (-3.0 percent), transportation (4.2 percent), and furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance (4.7 percent) were also contributors to the region's overall inflation uptrend,' PSA-11 said. In the same month, however, lower annual increments were noted in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 6.5 percent from 9.1 percent and clothing and footwear at 4.8 percent from 5.1 percent. Also, there were lower increments for information and communication (-0.2 percent from 0.2 percent), recreation, sport, and culture (5.3 percent from 6.3), restaurants and accommodation services (6.6 percent from 6.8 percent), personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services (4.5 percent from 4.7 percent). 'Meanwhile, the commodity group of health at 4.4 percent, education services at 4.0 percent, and financial services at -0.1 percent retained its previous month's inflation rate,' PSA-11 added. On the other hand, the regional food inflation rose to 9.4 percent in April 2024 from 8.7 percent in the previous month, higher than the 7.6 percent in April last year. Moreover, the following food groups recorded faster inflation: vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses at 9.8 percent, fish and other seafood at 4.6 percent, and meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals at 0.1 percent. The prices of the following groups also moved faster compared to the previous month - milk, other dairy products, and eggs at 3.7 percent f rom 3.1 percent, oils and fats at -4.0 percent from -4.6 percent, sugar, confectionery, and desserts at -3.7 percent from -4.2 percent, and ready-made food and other food products N.E.C. at 7.8 percent from 6.4 percent. In comparison, the food groups of cereals and cereal products at 20.2 percent and fruits and nuts at 21.8 percent recorded slower inflation than in March 2024, PSA-11 said. Source: Philippines News Agency