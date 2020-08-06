Davao Region logs 10 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 10 more coronavirus disease cases (Covid-19) in Davao Region were reported by the Department of Health 11 (DOH-11) on Wednesday night, bringing the region’s total cases to 1,415.

Of the 1,415 cases, DOH-11 said 490 are classified as active, with 871 recovered patients and 54 deaths.

The 10 new cases are in Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and from Davao City.

Of the 490 active cases, DOH-11 said 243 are from here; 74 from Davao de Oro; 68 from Davao del Norte; 26 from Davao del Sur; 27 from Davao Occidental; and 52 from Davao Oriental.

DOH-11 said 351 of the active cases are asymptomatic, 129 are mild cases, nine are considered severe, and a critical patient.

Five of the new cases are locally stranded individuals (LSIs), three are returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and two are local transmissions.

DOH-11 also reported 36 new recoveries from Davao City, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental.

Beginning this week, DOH-11 said it will be using the standardized format of the case bulletin as prescribed by DOH Central Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency