﻿Davao Region gets 3 of PCSO’s donated ambulances for VisMin

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) donated 20 ambulances to Visayas and Mindanao, including three to Davao Region.

In a turnover ceremony held here Thursday, the municipalities of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, Marilog District Hospital in this city, and Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, each received an ambulance from PCSO.

The vehicles met the requirements stipulated under PCSO’s Patient Transport Vehicle (PTV) distribution program to provide dependable and complete medical transport vehicles to local government units nationwide.

In her speech, PCSO General Manager Royina Garma noted that the recipient towns have supported their lotto operations and have continued their patronage of PCSO games.

“These municipalities have signed the memorandum of agreement and have accepted the products of PCSO,” she said.

Healthcare contribution

Garma said the agency has collected a total of PHP42 billion income on small town lottery (STL) alone which were used in the agency’s various programs.

“Our contribution to universal health care comes from the STL income,” she added.

In response, Don Marcelino Mayor Michael Maruya said the ambulance is a big help to their far-flung municipalities.

Last month, PCSO also led the signing of the deed of donation and the turnover of 59 PTV units to various recipients in Mindanao costing PHP1.98 million each.

Source: Philippines News Agency