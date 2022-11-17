Davao private schools urged to avail school-based vax

The Davao City Covid-19 Task Force on Wednesday urged private schools to request for school-based vaccinations to expand the coverage of students in the city.

In a radio interview, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, the spokesperson of the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force, said private schools can have the privilege as school-based vaccinations are regularly being conducted in public schools every Friday.

“If you really have the desire to have the Covid-19 vaccination, just coordinate with our Vaccination Cluster. Rest assured you will be attended to as soon as possible,” she said.

Schlosser said the city government launched the school-based vaccination to increase the number of vaccinees in the pediatric population, particularly in the five to 11-years-old bracket, which remains low.

With the low turnout, she urged the parents to have their children vaccinated, especially 5-11 and 12-17 age groups who are already eligible for booster doses.

She reiterated the need for children attending face-to-face classes to get vaccinated to protect them from contracting severe to critical cases of Covid-19.

As of Nov. 10, the Vaccination Cluster reported that with a target population of 188,385 in the five to 11 years old age group, only 19.1 percent (36,114) received the first doses.

Of this number, at least 15.2 percent (28,680) got their second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. For the 12-17 age group, only 6,347 received their first booster shots among the 142,369 fully vaccinated individuals.

“Let’s focus on increasing the number of vaccinees in our pediatric population, especially now that we have no choice but to have the face-to-face classes,” Schlosser said.

She also reminded parents and guardians to remind their children to always wear face masks while attending classes, except when eating or drinking, to protect them from Covid-19 and possibly bringing the infection back to their homes, which could put vulnerable family members at risk.

Source: Philippines News Agency