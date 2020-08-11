Davao prelate makes first public appearance after mild stroke

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles made his first public appearance on Monday after suffering a mild stroke more than two months ago.

Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), celebrated the thanksgiving Mass in line with the start of this year’s Kadayawan Festival at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City.

“Here I am. I’m happy to be back! Thank you for your prayers,” he said in an article posted on the CBCP news website on Tuesday.

In his homily, the 69-year-old prelate said he thought he was going to die because half of his body was paralyzed and his speech and swallowing were affected.

“It was no small sickness. I thought of a great possibility of dying,” Valles said during the Mass that was attended by officials and workers of the city government who observed health protocols.

He was brought to the hospital on May 23 and was discharged on July 6.

“I still keep the cane but I can walk already but I’m still perfecting my walk,” Valles said. “I think I am progressing well, as the doctors said. I’m still practicing how to kneel but I’m halfway there.”

CBCP vice president, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, served as acting president while Valles was recovering from the mild stroke

