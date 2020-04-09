Davao police files 267 cases vs. quarantine violators

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has already filed 267 cases against persons who violated the community quarantine guidelines implemented here since March 20.

Col. Kirby John Kraft, DCPO head, reported that police authorities had arrested a total of 347 violators since the quarantine began.

The arrests stemmed from curfew violations, liquor ban and the rules on social distancing and mass gathering that seek to contain the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We would really appreciate reports from citizens about violators of the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). Let us cooperate and help each other in this time of crisis,” Kraft said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte ordered the police to intensify the apprehension of persons who ignore the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew hours.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Duterte also urged motorists to comply with measures imposed at the quarantine control checkpoints.

The mayor cited the case of an ambulance driver who was not responding to an emergency situation but failed to heed the police’s signal for him to stop.

“Do not test the law enforcement on the ground implementing our security measures. They are there on the ground because it is mandated by the law,” she said.

Duterte said that those who will not follow the quarantine rules will face charges for disobedience to authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency