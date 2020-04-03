Davao Oro town implements ‘adopt a family’ strategy

Government employees of the Davao de Oro town of Mabini with at least Salary Grade 11 and up will adopt a family in their locality who are severely affected by 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

In a memorandum issued on Monday, Mayor Reynaldo Dayanghirang instructed the municipal employees to identify a family in their barangay who belong to the “poorest of the poor” or those that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 public health emergency.

The adoptive family will give PHP300-PHP500 worth of food packs every 15 days to their beneficiaries.

On the other hand, department heads or municipal officials with Salary Grade 24 and up “shall likewise do the same in giving foodstuff not less than PHP500 worth every 15 days.”

“Both as an adopt a family strategy, in case a worst scenario takes place until the public health emergency on Covid-19 is lifted,” Dayanghirang said.

He said the strategy is supported by Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, who directed municipal governments to adopt measures to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 crisis in the province.

“The recommendation is predicated on the fact that government workers, though no exclusion to Covid-19 wrath, but still privileged enough to receive our regular bi-monthly salaries no matter what happens unlike those situated in the lower levels of the society,” Dayanghirang said.

Dayanghirang also instructed the department heads and municipal officials to submit their list of identified adopted families to the municipal administrator immediately.

Source: Philippines News Agency