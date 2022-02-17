﻿Davao Oro PDLs get livelihood certification

A total of 24 inmates or Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in Davao de Oro are now certified National Certificate Level 2 (NC-2) holders after passing the national competency exam given by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for their respective courses on Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, the Davao de Oro provincial government said the PDL scholars took the free course in Animal Production (poultry chicken) NC-2 under the Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Montevista, Davao de Oro.

Jasmin Neri, Davao de Oro TESDA provincial director, lauded the efforts of the scholars after finishing the 32-day skills training designed to equip them with livelihood skills.

“The primary aim of the training was to make the inmates more competitive, restore self-confidence, and become productive citizens in their community once they begin a new chapter of their lives outside the four corners of the jail facility,” she said.

Neri added that the intervention program was a manifestation that living behind bars is not an ending, but rather a beginning of a better future for those who continue to believe in themselves.

Chief Supt. Isabelo Cartin Jr., jail bureau regional director; together with Supt. Len John Bernal, the Montevista district jail warden, and Nobernia Magpatoc, head of the Davao National Agricultural School – Montevista, led the awarding of certificates during the graduation rites.

Source: Philippines News Agency