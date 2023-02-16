Davao Oro logs 418 HFMD cases, info drive up

DAVAO CITY: The Davao de Oro provincial health office has intensified its information campaign on hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) after the province logged 418 cases, mostly in children.

In a virtual press briefing Thursday, Dr. Antonio Ybiernas, the provincial health officer, said HFMD is a highly contagious viral disease that could be transferred to anyone.

Most HFMD cases are mild, self-limiting, and non-fatal if caused by enterovirus Coxsackievirus A16, he said.

Ybiernas, however, added that it may progress to meningitis, encephalitis, and polio-like paralysis if left unmanaged, sometimes resulting in death.

“I would like to remind everyone, especially the children to wash hands regularly, wear face masks, eat nutritious foods, and sleep on time,” he said.

Of the 418 cases in the province, Laak town topped the list at 141, Nabunturan (55), New Bataan (52), Maragusan (50), Mabini (40), and Montevista (29). In addition, Compostela town recorded 18 cases, Monkayo (12), Mawab (9), Maco (8), and Pantukan (4).

“This is mostly seen in children until they are 10 years old. Adults can also acquire it but only in a few cases,” Ybiernas said.

For its symptoms, the presence of fever, mouth sores, and skin rash is usually seen in the palms of the hands, feet soles, buttocks, arms, and legs.

“Contaminated areas and objects can be a source of the infection. That’s why we emphasized the importance of handwashing,” Ybiernas said

Source: Philippines News Agency