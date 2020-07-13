Davao Oro inspects tourism establishments

The provincial government of Davao de Oro through the Provincial Tourism Office will conduct site inspection on various tourism establishments in five municipalities of the province this week.

In a statement on Monday, Nabunturan, Compostela, Maragusan, Pantukan, and Laak are scheduled for inspection this week.

Last week, some establishments in Pantukan and Mabini town were inspected.

Six tourism establishments in Pantukan with provisional accreditation and Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) were inspected and 13 non-accredited or without provisional permit establishments were also monitored. In Mabini, eight establishments issued with CAO were also inspected.

Tourism-related establishments and destinations in Davao de Oro adhere to the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) Memorandum Circular No. 2020-002 or “Health and Safety Guidelines Governing the Accommodation Establishments under the New Normal” and AO No. 2020-002 “Guidelines on the Operations of Hotels and other Accommodation Establishments under a Community Quarantine.”

Guidelines on minimum health protocol for dine-in restaurants and fast-food establishments set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and DOT were also followed.

“We conducted the inspection to ensure the compliance for their observance to minimum health protocols like sanitation, social distancing measures, disinfection mechanism and contact tracing efforts,” said Christine Dompor, Davao de Oro Senior Tourism Operations Officer.

She also said that information materials for public information at entrances were distributed, as well as health declaration and contact tracing forms and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) directory for close coordination during emergencies

According to the EO No. 0043.2020, accommodation and ancillary establishments under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) may undertake normal operation provided that operations shall be 50 percent of their operational capacity, retain skeletal workforce which may or may not comprise in-house staff and ensure compliance with issuance and guidelines on minimum public health standards.

“It’s now everybody’s responsibility to adhere to the safety protocols set by the authorities as Covid-19 still lurks in places or individuals we never know,” Dompor added.

Source: Philippines News Agency