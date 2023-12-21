Davao Oro incurs P7-M rice, corn damage from TS Kabayan: DA exec

DAVAO CITY: Damage to agriculture crops in Davao de Oro province due to Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan has reached PHP7 million, the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11) reported Thursday. In a virtual press briefing, Joedel Leliza, the DA-11 regional focal for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, said for the rice area, the recorded damage was around PHP4.8 million. At least 1,615 rice farmers were affected, with 892 hectares of rice fields destroyed. 'For damage to rice crops, all these are in the seedling stage and the affected municipalities include Mawab, Montevista, Compostela, and Laak,' Leliza said. The damage, he noted, will have a big impact on the rice supply in the province considering that an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 metric tons were lost. Meanwhile, he said damage to corn crops was estimated at PHP2.2 million, with 57 affected farmers working on 76 hectares of land. 'The damaged cornfields are situated in Monkayo town,' he said. The DA-11 is preparing to rehabilitate the affe cted farmlands, pending the finalization of the damage report. TS Kabayan made landfall in Mindanao on Dec. 18 at Manay town of the province. However, it weakened to a low-pressure area as it crossed the island region. Source: Philippines News Agency