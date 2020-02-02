Davao Oriental to create task force vs. 2019-nCoV

The provincial government of Davao Oriental is set to form an inter-agency task force on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) amid its outbreak that has created an international alarm, an official said Sunday.

Karen Lou Deloso, Davao Oriental provincial information head, told Philippine News Agency that Governor Nelson Dayanghirang will be convening concerned provincial agencies.

The governor is set to call a meeting next week to all concerned agencies to discuss preparedness and proactive measures to stop the spread of the disease, she said.

Deloso added the creation of the task force is also in response to the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) advising all local government units to form a task force to implement Department of Health (DOH) protocols and guidelines and extend full cooperation to the DOH and other government agencies to meet the world health emergency.

Provincial Health Officer (PHO), Dr. Herminigilda Nartates, said that through an executive order which will be issued by the governor, a technical working group, which will be composed of various concerned agencies, will be formed as soon as possible to ensure the implementation of proper measures in relation to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The PHO called on the public to take precautionary measures which include proper hygiene, frequent hand washing with soap and water, use of hand sanitizers, avoid close contact with sick people, and covering nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Dayanghirang called on his constituents to be calm but also vigilant.

He appealed to the public not to panic as he urged them to get information only from credible sources and emphasized that false information will only cause unnecessary panic.

Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our constituents. We will do everything we can to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, he added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak was declared on Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global health emergency.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported that 24 more patients under investigation (PUIs) tested negative for the virus while the second confirmed case died on Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency