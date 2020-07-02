Davao Oriental guv cites front-liners’ contribution

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang has called on Dabawenyos to pay tribute to medical front-liners who “selflessly put their lives on harm’s way every hour of the day” to carry out essential roles outside their homes to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dayanghirang issued the call during the province’s 53rd founding anniversary on Thursday.

“The province of Davao Oriental owes you all a debt of gratitude,” said Dayanghirang, referring to medical doctors, nurses, and all other health and medical care workers, as well as personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Dayanghirang also urged Davao Oriental residents not to be complacent and to always follow health protocols set by authorities “so that the collective efforts and sacrifices of the front-liners would not be put to waste”.

“The crisis we now face is something entirely different. It has demanded us to do things out of the ordinary, changed our lifestyles, emptied our streets, closed our doors and tore us apart from the very people who, during those times of distress in the past, were there to help us through–our family, our friends, our neighbors, our community,” the governor said.

He said the province has benefited from the Covid-19 response measures that the government has implemented, resulting in the limited spread of the coronavirus in the area.

“The whole set of Covid-19 response, food security, and health services measures that we have taken reflects the unprecedented situation we are in,” Dayanghirang said.

Source: Philippines News Agency