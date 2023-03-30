Davao Norte vows to eliminate child labor

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib on Thursday vowed to increase its efforts in protecting child rights and eliminating all forms of child labor. Governor Edwin Jubahib made the assurance after the visit of ChildFund International Country Director Anand Vishwakarma to his office on Wednesday. 'We will continue to bolster our campaign in protecting the rights of our children and to prevent, reduce, and stop any form of child labor in Davao del Norte,' he said in a statement. ChildFund is an international non-government organization (NGO) working with local partner organizations, governments, corporations, and individuals to help create safe environments for children to thrive. About 1,037 kids in the province have benefitted from the projects of the NGO, which aims to reduce the number of children forced to work by improving their access to education. On Wednesday, Jubahib discussed with Vishwakarma the policy reforms and programs of his administration in fulfilling the basic rights of children, particularly for protection, survival, development, and participation. Vishwakarma, meanwhile, hailed the provincial government for its commitment to expand its partnership in implementing more projects to cover more areas in the province. Jubahib cited various interventions for the children in the province that includes the Bahay Panaghiusa, which is meant for children in armed conflict situations. Together with the province, the Department of Labor and Employment, Kaanib Foundation, and ChildFund Philippines have also implemented livelihood projects in four barangays of the province as a means of preventing child labor and trafficking.

Source: Philippines News Agency