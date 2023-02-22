Davao Norte banana growers shift to corn due to Fusarium wilt

DAVAO CITY: At least 150 banana growers whose plantations were infected with Fusarium wilt or Panama disease shifted to corn farming in Davao del Norte province.

This came after they became the first beneficiaries of Governor Edwin Jubahib's KAAGAPAY Corn Program that provides farmers with free corn seeds and fertilizers.

Each beneficiary received two bags of hybrid corn seeds, free fertilizer, and PHP4,430 from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program for displaced or disadvantaged workers.

Jubahib underscored the importance of helping the farmers who have been struggling with the disease for a long time.

"The farmers affected by Panama disease have been perpetually asking for our help. We must help them, and that's what we're doing it with the KAAGAPAY program,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Jubahib said the provincial government has seen the struggle of the banana farmers, especially in controlling the spread of Panama disease.

However, despite seeking expert advice from scientists in Israel, South Korea and China, there is no definitive cure for the disease.

Senior agriculturist Alphabet Gulanes of the provincial agriculture office said about 50 hectares of farmlands will receive support consisting of seeds, fertilizers and marketing.

Fusarium wilt is a soil-borne pathogen, an invincible breed of fungi that are attracted to banana plants. It can live or exist in long-time dormancy of 30 to 50 years.

The fusarium fungi block the plants' vascular system, depriving it of necessary minerals, nutrients, and moisture that cause it to turn yellow until it dies down

Source: Philippines News Agency