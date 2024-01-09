Davao logs 5.6K road crash cases in 2023

DAVAO CITY: The city government told Dabawenyos Tuesday to practice road discipline as the number of road crash incidents in 2023 have reached 5,678. Davao City Police Office (DCPO) data showed that the number of incidents reported last year increased to 6 percent as compared to the same period in 2022 with 5,381. 'Hence, the total of incidents was high, and the figure of vehicles involved also rose to 11 percent since it is back to the new normal after (the pandemic). Face-to-face classes are back and all establishments open with normal operation,' the DCPO said. In 2023, vehicles in road crashes reached 10,169 compared to 9,172 in 2022. With the rising cases, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) issued a stern warning to all motorists to follow traffic rules. This, after two separate road crashes resulted in the death of two motorcycle drivers on January 6. On that day, a 23-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a trailer truck in Barangay Sasa. Three hours later, another 47 -year-old man died when also hit by a truck in Barangay Calinan. 'The incident was the result of the motorcycle overtaking the trailer truck through a blind spot in Barangay Sasa, while in Calinan was also the result of human error and disregard of traffic rules,' CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said. Abude said the incidents prove the need for more stringent traffic rules and subsequent penalties. A criminal case must be filed by the city government against erring motorists in the event of a casualty, he added. 'A new speed limit policy is set for implementation on January 11 and is expected to help curb the number of road crashes in major highways as it includes higher penalties and a more comprehensive speed limit for heavy vehicles,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency