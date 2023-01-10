Davao logs 16% hike in first 5 days of biz renewal

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Business Bureau (CBB) noted on Tuesday a 16 percent increase in the first five days of the business renewal application here.

In a radio interview, CBB head Maribel Paguican said they have seen the notable result from Jan. 3-6, and Jan. 9, wherein 13,806 applications have been generated compared to last year's five-day operation with 11,912.

“That means we have an increase of 1,894 applications," she said, adding that 19 percent or 2,648 of the 13,806 business renewals have been paid.

Paguican called on business owners to use the online filing system, describing it as the safest way to renew their business permits in adherence to the no-contact policy of the law.

"This is also to prevent people from being scammed. Since money is scarce, they might fall victim to these fixers," she said.

She also urged business owners to pay their taxes online using Paymaya and GCash through the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) portal.

Paguican said online processing and payments will not only decongest the CBB’s processing centers but will also speed up the process for the applicants.

She added though that those who are unable to access the bureau’s online platform may go to the nearest CBB one-stop shop.

The one-stop shop is a streamlined processing service aimed to save taxpayers’ time and money by simplifying the business permit application process and removing unnecessary steps to the assessment process.

“We gave some relaxation to our requirements like the barangay clearance as this is no longer vital because it is incorporated in our one-time assessment and payment. No need to go to other locations,” Paguican said.

To help business owners avoid surcharges on top of their permit application or renewal fees, Paguican said the CBB has extended its processing hours before the cut-off on Jan. 31.

The CBB will also be operating on Jan. 29 (Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she added

Source: Philippines News Agency