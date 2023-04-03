Davao IPs get P2.9 worth of agri projects

An Indigenous People's (IP) group in Paquibato District here received PHP2.9 million worth of agriculture support from the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11) over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, DA-11 Director Abel James Monteagudo said the Lolopongan To Mog Igbuyag To Pog-uyan To Ingod Inc. (LIPI) received the financial support through the agency's Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran ng Kababayang Katutubo (4K) program.

The aid consisted of a PHP1.33-million agricultural water system, PHP1.15-million goat shed, and PHP459,000 farmhouse.

Monteagudo underscored the importance of the tribe's "consistent and strong support" to the programs and projects of the agency for the development of the agri sector, especially in the hinterlands.

“We at DA commit to inclusivity in all our initiatives in the department. We believe that with the strengthened partnership between the government and the IP communities, we can have an empowered and productive farming communities especially here in Paquibato," he said.

Tumanuron Boyson Anib Sr., LIPI chairperson, hopes the project "is not the last but a doorway for more livelihood programs for a productive and sustainable Paquibato."

He vowed the tribe will utilize the facilities granted to them to grow their existing livelihood projects.

