Davao hog raisers seek lockdown downgrade

Davao Region's hog farmers appealed to local chief executives to limit their lockdown policy only on areas affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

Eduardo So, president of the Hog Farmers Association of Davao Region Inc. (HogFADI), aired the group's appeal during Wednesday's press forum here, saying there was no reason for local governments to prohibit the entry of pork products from areas still unaffected by the dreaded animal disease.

Imposed by several local government units following the confirmed ASF cases in Davao Occidental and neighboring areas, the total lockdown policy prohibits the entry of all live hogs and pork products from all areas, without exceptions.

"We ask the support of the governors and mayors to reconsider...and to be selective, because not the whole of the Mindanao island," is affected by ASF, So said.

"It would be unfair if the lockdown applies to the whole island," he added.

So said the total lockdown has already affected their ability to transport their products even to areas that still accept live hogs and pork products.

Weaker demand, he said, has already affected prices, which have since dropped following the Davao Occidental ASF cases.

The impact is felt as far as their Visayas markets, So said, pointing out that the entire island accounts for some 40 percent of their sales.

For instance, a kilo of live hog has now dropped to as low as PHP85 from the previous PHP105 per kilo.

"This is really very serious as it has a big effect on the industry," So said, adding that his farm alone has already experienced a 50 percent drop in demand.

Meanwhile, So said they will be meeting with the regional officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Mindanao to seek more effective protocols and guidelines pertaining to the ASF.

Based on DA figures, some 73 percent of Davao Region's production comes from backyard raisers, followed by commercial hog raises at 27 percent.

As of January this year, the region's inventory stands at 942,000.

Since the ASF was detected in Davao Occidental, DA said a total of 16,062 pigs have been culled in the region.

Dr. Cerelyn Pinili, head of the Davao City Veterinarian's Office (CVO), said continuous monitoring is being done on all two barangays with confirmed ASF cases.

The total lockdown imposed on Barangays Dominga and Lamanan will continue, Pinili said, adding all affected hog raises will be indemnified.

Source: Philippines News Agency