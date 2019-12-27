Davao groups condemn NPA

Various groups convened here on Thursday to condemn the anti-government, anti-people and atrocities brought by the Communist Party of the Philippines-National Democratic Front-New People's Army (CPPNDF-NPA).

About 250 individuals joined the indignation rally, which is participated in by the United Davao Riders Club, and Civilian Volunteer Task Force.

In an interview, Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO 11) director, said the CPP anniversary should not be celebrated as it only recognized violence and terrorism.

They should not be given attention. Their celebration is advancing violence or advancing terrorism, he said.

He added that the indignation rally is intended as a campaign for peace and order and informs the public that it is only the government's voice that should be heard.

There is a need to educate and inform the public that these groups are all criminal. They belonged to a criminal organization because they have committed criminal offenses to our country, Escobal said.

He also added that they should not be called a rebel group since the CPP and its various arms were formed as a criminal group. As the country developed, Escobal cited that the group continues to terrorize, exercise atrocities and extort from the businessmen and investors.

The productivity of our fellowmen was affected because of their activities. There are companies who are willing to give jobs for the Filipinos but they [NPAs] continue to extort from them which resulted in their closure, Escobal said.

Meanwhile, during the indignation rally, a certain alias Alpon, a rebel returnee, shared his 19 years' experience as an active member of the NPA.

He said he is afraid that his testimonies might endanger his life but the public must know the real truth about the activities of the rebel group.

For 19 years', I realized that there is no good in fighting the government.

'All those years, I only felt that the ideologies that we were fighting were actually wrong, he said.

He also thanked his comrades who also returned to the folds of the law and that he had expected more returnees since most of those who are still active are now doubting the rebel group.

We fought because we thought our ideologies are right, but the truth is, they are not helping the poor. It is very easy for us to join them but it is so hard to get out and cut our ties with them, he added.

He said that his family was ashamed because he joined the rebel group and became known as an anti-government.

If they will recruit you, think about your life and your family. Do not be deceived by what they offer. I myself is a living proof that they are not for the people's welfare, Alpon added.

