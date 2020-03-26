Davao del Norte prepares 45 isolation rooms for PUIs

In order to decongest the emergency facilities of the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City with the possible influx of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, the provincial government of Davao del Norte built 45 isolation rooms for patients under investigation (PUIs) with mild symptoms.

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Edwin Jubahib said 15 isolation rooms are already completed on the third floor of the Davao del Norte Hospital in Kapalong town, while construction of 30 isolation rooms is underway at the Davao del Norte Hospital in Carmen municipality.

Jubahib said the construction in Carmen Zone is targeted to be finished this month since the project is part of the provincial government’s urgent measures in containing the impact of Covid-19 in the province.

“These fully-airconditioned isolation rooms will confine PUIs with mild symptoms, so we can help the DRMC concentrate on serious symptoms needing immediate medical intervention,” the governor said.

Jubahib added he had asked the Department of Education (DepEd) to make their schools available in housing hard-headed persons under monitoring (PUMs), who continue to break quarantine protocols.

Last week, the national government directed local government units to put up such LGU-operated isolation rooms, as one strategy in arresting the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor initially allocated PHP16 million as quick response fund, which he eventually increased to PHP60.9 million, in order to curtail the threat of the virus in the province.

Based on the report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), the province still has no confirmed Covid-19 case as of Thursday morning (March 26).

Of the 36 PUI cases, 13 were already discharged with negative results, while the other 23 are currently confined at the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

The two PUI deaths that were reported showed negative results. Presently, there are 2,190 PUMs undergoing home quarantine and some 2,361 PUMs have already been cleared after completing the 14-day self-quarantine without symptom SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY