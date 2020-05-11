Davao de Oro firefight yields NPA war materiel

The Army’s 71st Infantry Battalion (71IB) recovered two high-power firearms, an improvised explosive device, and other war materiel after a firefight with communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the Davao de Oro town of Mabini Monday.

2Lt. Kim Carlos, 71Ib civil-military operations officer, said the encounter broke out after government troops responded on the complaints of the residents about a group of NPA fighters harassing their community.

“No casualty from both sides, but bloodstains were found along the enemy’s withdrawal route,” Carlos told Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview.

After the armed encounter with about five NPA combatants, government troops managed to recover an improvised explosive device, an M16 rifle, an AK47, 10 magazines, 206 live ammunition, blasting caps, backpacks with personal belongings and subversive documents, and other pieces of evidence.

“We will not allow NPA to perpetrate horrible acts anymore, or as freely as they like. Nevertheless, let us strive even harder, think even smarter, and move even swifter so that we can really end local armed conflict in our area of operation,” said Lt. Col. Sonny Gonzales, 71IB commander.

Gonzales also vowed the government troops are determined to “destroy communist groups” operating within the 71IB jurisdiction covering the municipalities of Mawab, Maco, Mabini, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro, and Tagum City in Davao del Norte.

Last week, 71IB said it assisted the “Nagkahiusang Mag-Uuma sa Pindasan og Pangibiran” (NAGMAPPA) from the Davao de Oro town of Mabini withdrew their support from the leftist “Kilusan ng Mambubukid sa Pilipinas” (KMP).

The military has long identified KMP as a legal front of the NPA, listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

“All these feats are the result of the cooperation and synergy in practice by the Local Government Units (LGU) and other peace stakeholders”, Gonzales said.

Source: Philippines News Agency