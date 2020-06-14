Davao de Oro farmers may sell produce via ‘Online Bagsakan’

The provincial government of Davao de Oro launched Saturday an online platform for producers and wholesalers where they can buy and sell their fresh farm produce without going to the market amid the imposition of a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in the area.

Dubbed as “Online Bagsakan”, the fresh farm produce being marketed includes agri-based and fishery products.

The program aims to promote and market locally-produced products in a bid to help ensure food security in the province.

Two options are available for those who wish to register.

For online registration, they will be directed through a portal link via bit.ly/ddobagsakan while for offline registration, they will be given hotline numbers of their respective Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAGRO).

“Negotiations may then happen offline between the producers and wholesalers as to the quantity, repeat orders, prices, payment and the likes,” an advisory reads.

For specific guidelines, the producers must be residents of Davao de Oro and duly registered farmers in the municipality of origin.

If not yet registered, they can register through MAGRO and either Individual or farmer cooperatives are welcome to join.

Ample supply of products should be considered.

The buying transaction for wholesaler should be in volume for trading purposes and distribution to retailers and the provincial government have discouraged bulk purchases for personal consumption.

“Buyers may not be necessarily from Davao de Oro, but this project hopes to prioritize wholesalers from this province and business and mayor’s permit is also needed to operate,” it further added.

The Department of Trade and Industry ensures fair trade practices and appropriate programs and services through the Negosyo Centers.

Monitoring of inventory of supply/goods from the producers may done by the Provincial Agriculturist Office (PAGRO) or MAGRO

Source: Philippines News Agency