Davao de Oro declares state of calamity

The 8th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Davao de Oro approved during the regular session on Monday a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the province.

The declaration allowed the use of the province's Quick Response Fund (QRF) from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, recovery and other works of services to mitigate the effects of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Earlier, the Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-11) confirmed on Sunday the first case of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Region 11 (Davao Region) who came from Davao de Oro.

The confirmed case, a 21-year old female, arrived in the Philippines from the United Kingdom with layover via Doha, Qatar to Manila then to Davao on February 29.

Before the confirmed case was reported, Davao de Oro already pushed for the declaration of state of calamity due to public health emergency caused by Covid-19 and its local effects within its area of responsibility.

According to the resolution, the declaration of state of calamity is necessary to uphold the people’s constitutional rights to life and property by addressing the root cause of vulnerabilities to disasters and strengthen the country’s institutional capacity for disaster risk reduction and management and building the resilience of local communities to disasters including climate change impacts.

The resolution was approved and submitted to the SP by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) chaired by Governor Jayvee Tyron L. Uy.

Meanwhile, in a radio interview on Tuesday, Uy said the province currently has 113 persons under monitoring (PUMs), six patients under investigation (PUIs) and one confirmed case which the DOH reported earlier.

“As to the readiness, it is very challenging at this point in terms of isolation but we have set up isolation rooms in different municipalities. However, if an influx of PUIs would come out, it will be difficult for us to accommodate,” he said.

“We ask for your cooperation and please listen to the advisories from our provincial government and DOH. Let us remain calm and vigilant. No one will be left behind in Davao de Oro,” Uy said.

