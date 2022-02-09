﻿Davao Covid TF urges residents to get booster shots

The Davao City Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Task Force on Tuesday called on fully vaccinated residents to get their booster shots to achieve its target as the city has enough vaccines and vaccination sites.

In a statement, Davao City Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, said a total of 181,757 Dabawenyos have already received their anti-Covid booster dose as of February 4.

Of the number, she said the city still has a long way to go to achieve the target population immunity.

“We want everyone to have their booster done. Since we are almost 100 percent of our population protection, what we are targeting is a total population of 1.8 million. So, we also target the same number for our booster doses,” Schlosser said.

She noted that simultaneous with the booster dose rollout, the vaccination for the first and second dose is still ongoing.

Data from the vaccination cluster revealed that the city government has administered a total of 1,289,103 for the first dose while 1,248,068 for the second dose.

Schlosser also urged residents who wish to avail of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines to check the schedules of the vaccination sites being posted on the city government’s Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency