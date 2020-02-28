Davao cops seize P450 K ‘shabu’

Police arrested a construction worker here who yielded some PHP450,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy bust operation on Thursday evening.

Toril police officer in charge, Maj. Jason Baria, said suspect Jaime Avenido Jr., 42, yielded 15 grams of suspected shabu when arrested in his house in Barangay Bago Aplaya, Talomo here.

Baria said Avenido's house had been monitored for illegal drug activities as he is a target listed individual under the Philippine National Police watch list.

Apart from being listed on the drug watch list, he is also placed under the Directorate for Intelligence watch list, he said.

Avenido was identified by another drug personality who had already surrendered, Baria said, adding that the suspect operated in Toril and Talomo districts.

The suspect is under the custody of the Talomo police and will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY