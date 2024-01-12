Davao cops seize P29-M worth of illegal drugs in 2023

DAVAO: The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) seized over 39 kilograms (kgs) of illegal drugs amounting to PHP29 million last year, the unit's assessment report released on Friday said. Data from DCPO indicated that from 1,372 anti-illegal drugs operations conducted in 2023, a total of 3.765 kgs of shabu and 35.315 kgs of marijuana with street market values of PHP25.6 million and PHP4.2 million, respectively, were seized. 'It is much higher than the 2.7 kgs of shabu confiscated in 2022 which amounts to PHP18.3 million,' DCPO said. At least 1,627 arrests were made for drug charges and 2,064 cases were filed, it added. In addition, the DCPO also seized 302 illegal firearms from 137 individuals last year. In an interview, DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said the city police will continue to enforce various security plans to curb illegal drug activity and the proliferation of loose firearms. 'Our various campaigns, Oplan RAT (robbery, ' akyat-bahay,' theft) Tugis against illegal drugs and loose firearms remain active,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency