﻿Davao City’s village-level ‘Bayanihan Bakunahan’ starts

The city government kicked off Tuesday a three-day Bayanihan Bakunahan campaign at the barangay level as well as at identified vaccination hubs.

In a statement, Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, the city vaccination cluster head,said the city opted for the March 29-31 per barangay immunization strategy to increase the number of inoculations in communities.

The city has 182 barangays in three congressional districts subdivided into 11 administrative districts.

Villafuerte said the vaccination drive may continue beyond March 31 or up to the weekend in some areas to allow the vaccination teams to travel to the villages and prepare the area in coordination with the barangay captains.

“The strategy now will be done per barangay not only to the sites, but they will go to the barangay, especially those with low coverage. We have at least 50 percent of the total barangays with lower than 70 percent coverage,” Villafuerte said.

She said administering the booster doses is their top priority.

Villafuerte also encouraged the Dabawenyos to be vaccinated and secure vaccination cards as they may be required in some areas or establishments.

“Hopefully, once everybody is immunized it will be difficult for the virus to mutate,” Villafuerte said.

As of March 26, the city has administered a total of 1,319,733 for the first dose; 1,292,684 for the second dose; and 229,588 doses for booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency