﻿Davao City’s face-to-face ‘Semana Santa’ generally peaceful

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said Sunday the Holy Week (Semana Santa) celebration from April 10-17 is generally peaceful.

In a statement, Maj. Ma. Theresita Plaza-Gaspan, spokesperson of DCPO, said the success of the celebration can be attributed to the strong collaboration and interoperability efforts of the city government and the safety and security cluster.

“Davao City, under Alert Level 1, with no Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) restrictions (except for mandatory wearing of face mask), has led people to go out, worship to celebrate the traditional Semana Santa,” Gaspan noted.

When Covid-19 hit the city in 2020, various religious activities including the Holy Week celebration where people used to gather were restricted.

After two years and with the easing of restrictions here, the traditional Catholic activities which were done virtually were once again celebrated face-to-face.

Gaspan said about 524 DCPO personnel were deployed to various churches along with other members of the security and safety team.

“This is to tighten-up security and law enforcement activities, public safety, anti-criminality, anti-terrorism, and continuously enforce the minimum public health protocols, she added.

