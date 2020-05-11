Davao City to issue quarantine guidelines for barangays

The city government will issue set of guidelines for barangay chairpersons to decide if their constituents need to be isolated or quarantined amid efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Sara Duterte said the city government will release the isolation guidelines on Tuesday.

“Meaning, paunsa mag decide ang barangay captain kung kinahanglan nya manduan ang isa ka tao nga kinahanglan ka mag quarantine or mag isolate (Meaning, [it is a guide] on how barangay captains can decide if any individual needs to be quarantine or isolated),” she said in a radio broadcast on Monday.

Labelled “Decision-Making Guide for Barangay Captains for Isolation or Quarantine of Individuals Without the Benefit of RDT (rapid diagnostic test) and RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction)”, the guidelines aim to address the city’s limited coronavirus testing capabilities.

“Kana karon gina-buhat nato nga memorandum order para sa atoang mga barangay captains on their own because aduna tay limitations sa testing nato (We’re currently preparing a memorandum order for barangay captains to decide on their own, because right now we have limitations in our [coronavirus] testing),” Mayor Sara said.

“Dili ma-RDT because under liable ang RDT. We only use RDT kung dunay specific guide nga gibuhat ang doctor paunsa sya gamiton. And then ang atoang testing sa pagka-karon isa lang kabuok ang center, and that is SPMC. (Some can’t be administered with the RDT. We only use RDT as there are specific guidelines made by the doctor on how to use it. And then our testing [center] right now is only one, and that’s the SPMC),” she added.

As of Monday, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) has recorded a total of 57 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 22 deaths, including a 25-day-old baby, and 81 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency