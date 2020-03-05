Davao City to host coffee expo, quality tilt

This city will host for the first time the Philippine Coffee Expo 2020 and the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC) on April 2 3.

Emmanuel Quisol, business development service coordinator of the PhilCAFE Project, said the expo will be joined by coffee stakeholders all over the Philippines while a hundreds will participate in the competition.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Quisol said PCQC contestants are allowed to submit two entries of their green beans. The competition will have four international judges with one each from Indonesia and Vietnam and two from the United States.

"Considering that 70 percent of the competitors come from Mindanao, we decided that the contest be held here in Davao City," he said.

Quisol said they are expecting better scores this time as more coffee farmers have begun introducing new techniques in production as well as adopting good agricultural practices.

"We hope that they get higher than that 85 percent cupping mark," he said.

PCQC said it aims to have the Philippine coffee recognized globally by performing evaluations aligned with internationally accepted grading and profiling protocols as well as applying the standards of the Coffee Quality Institute (CQI).

The coffee expo, on the other hand, is a combined effort of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agriculture (DA), Barista Coffee Academy of Asia, Davao Region Coffee Council along with the Agricultural Cooperative Development International and Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDIVOCA).

Quisol said the gathering is a special avenue for the entire coffee industry to tackle key challenges and opportunities through technical discussions, learning about new technologies to increase productivity and quality, and build networks within the sector.

He said there will also be international luminaries and key speakers presenting during various breakaway sessions.

Source: Philippines News Agency