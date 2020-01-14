Davao City sends aid to families displaced by Taal eruption

The city government here is sending 5,000 food packs to families displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano, the chief of the Task Force Davao (TFD) said Tuesday.

Col. Consolito Yecla, TFD commander, said the goods will be delivered to those who are in evacuation centers in the Batangas municipalities of Sto. Tomas, Tanauan, and Calaca.

Yecla said TFD troops, who have been tasked to distribute the relief goods, are eyeing to reach the evacuation centers on January 17 or sooner, depending on the possible hitches in transporting the goods to Batangas.

While it may take days to reach its destination since the task group has to travel the winding roads of the three main islands and has to cross the seas twice, the Task Force Oplan Tabang organized by City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte hopes to ease the suffering of the evacuees, he said.

Yecla said he was saddened with the difficult conditions of the displaced families, recalling the situation of other victims of natural calamities in the Davao Region late last year.

"That is the reason why at the first sign of the disaster, Mayor Inday (Sara Duterte) immediately organized and will send relief goods on behalf of the people of Davao.

The city government here is currently accepting donations from Dabawenyos who may want to help the displaced families affected by the Taal eruption. The public has been encouraged to donate N95 masks, food, bottled water, blankets, mosquito nets, sleeping mats and hygiene kits.

Yecla added that those who wish to donate may go directly to the headquarters of TFD at the Sta. Ana Wharf Compound, in this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency