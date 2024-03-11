Davao City rolls out free castration to control stray dog population

The Davao City Veterinarian's Office (CVO) has rolled out free anti-rabies vaccination, coupled with free castration of stray dogs and cats, to control their population here. Dr. Ma. Corazon Sepulveda, officer-in-charge of the CVO, said they offer free castration services every Tuesday and Thursday in district health offices, which offer free anti-rabies vaccination from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sepulveda said starting on March 11, CVO personnel will conduct castration services in the various barangays in line with the observation of Rabies Awareness Month. Rabies is 100 percent preventable through mass vaccinations of animals and practicing responsible pet ownership, he said. 'Rabies is 100 percent preventable through the post-exposure prophylaxis (for humans) and mass vaccination of animals, primarily dogs. This will lessen the risk of human exposure and can ultimately result in rabies vaccination elimination,' she said. Other than the free vaccination and castration services, CVO is also conducting information education campaigns (IEC) on responsible pet ownership. Sepulveda urged the Dabawenyos to have their pets registered and vaccinated to ensure their safety and the safety of others and their pet's health and wellness. 'Please be responsible pet owners,' she said. Pet owners who wish to avail of the CVO's free castration services are advised to check the office's social media page. Residents may also coordinate with the CVO's 10 district offices for the anti-rabies vaccination services. Source: Philippines News Agency