Davao City rolls out food aid programs under ECQ

Following the city’s declaration of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the city government here has rolled out four types of food relief programs for Dabawenyos.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said in a radio interview Wednesday that the city’s four food programs include the food ration run by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the agri-food program jointly implemented by the City Agriculturist Office (CAO) and City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO), the “hot meals on wheels” program, and the ongoing barangay rice distribution program ration.

Under the food ration program, the CSWDO already distributed 292,782 packs out of the total 350,000 packages for the barangays.

“We do not have a distribution on Good Friday, we will resume on Saturday,” Duterte said.

On the other hand, Dabawenyos without ration cards will be given the “agri-food card” for food packs that include vegetables, fish, eggs, meat and milk.

Duterte said the Barangay and Cultural Communities Affairs Division (BCCAD) is running the hot meals program for 98 villages in the City.

“BCCAD through the barangay leaders serves the hot meals daily at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Mayor Sara said.

She said the local government has also allotted 100 sacks of rice per barangay for all the city’s 182 villages.

“The rice can be given to their constituents and they can also conduct community cooking for their community,” she said.

“Before we downloaded sacks of rice to the barangays there were already barangay officials who initiated their rice assistance to the people because barangays also have budget and donors of their own,” she added. Source: Philippines News Agency