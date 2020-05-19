Davao City residents barred entry in 2 Davao provinces

The provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro have restricted the entry of people coming from this city and Bukidnon province due to their high incidence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a virtual presser on Monday, Davao de Oro Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy said front-liners, health workers, and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) would still be allowed to enter the province.

Davao del Norte, meanwhile, has restricted the entry of travelers from this city and Bukidnon unless they undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine within the isolation facilities of the province.

In an executive order, Governor Edwin Jubahib also barred the entry of people from all areas with Covid-19 cases.

The restriction covers even workers living outside the province with Covid-19 cases, except members of the crisis management and response team, emergency vehicles, health workers, and police and military personnel who are on official travel.

Persons who have an approved travel order from Mayor Sara Z. Duterte are also exempted from the travel restriction.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sara said Tuesday that residents who wish to go out of the city may do so anytime.

She cited the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Omnibus Guidelines dated last May 15, which says that “movement of persons across areas placed under GCQ (general community quarantine) and MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) for any purpose other than leisure shall be permitted.”

“Anybody can go out of Davao City anytime. The Omnibus Guidelines do not require the city government to issue travel orders to individuals who intend to go out of the city,” Mayor Sara said.

Source: Philippines News Agency